MURRAY — Murray police said that one person was taken to a hospital Saturday after being involved in a two-vehicle wreck.

In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers responded at 12:10 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of South 12th and Sycamore streets for a report of an injury collision. 

Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers spoke with Corwin Potrzebowski, 27, of Fishers, Indiana, who said he was pulling his vehicle out of a parking lot and was making a left turn. Wiggins said Potrzebowski said he did not see a vehicle, which was traveling south on 12th before they collided.

Officers also spoke to Larry Black, 75, of Murray, who said he was headed south on 12th when a vehicle turned left out of a parking lot in front of him. The vehicles then struck each other. 

Wiggins said a unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Black to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and Murray Fire Department.  

