MURRAY — Murray police say one person was taken to a hospital after being involved in a wreck Saturday afternoon on the city’s north side.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers responded to a report of an injury collision at 12:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North 12th Street (U.S. 641 North) and Diuguid Drive. Upon arrival, they witnessed that two vehicles were involved.
Wiggins said officers first spoke to Christian Nash, 20, of Murray, who said he was making a left-hand turn from Diuguid onto North 12th Street when another vehicle that was southbound on 12th struck his vehicle. Then, officers spoke to Teresa Miller, 52, also of Murray, who said she was driving south on 12th and that a vehicle pulled onto 12th in front of her, causing her vehicle to collide with the other vehicle.
Wiggins said that a passenger in Nash’s vehicle, identified as Emilee Shadowen, 19, of Murray, was taken from the scene by an ambulance to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted at the scene by the Murray Fire Department, as well as the Marshall County EMS.
