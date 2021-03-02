MURRAY — A two-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in Murray sent two people to a hospital.
In a news release Monday, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers responded at 2:24 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of North 12th Street (U.S. 641 North) and Northwood Drive
Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers spoke with Angelita Turner, 39, of Murray, who said she was stopped at the stop sign on Northwood at 12th. Turner said she started to cross 12th but was struck by a vehicle that was headed north on 12th.
Wiggins said officers also spoke with Scott McLean, 57, of Hardin, who said he was driving north on 12th when a vehicle pulled out of Northwood in front of him, causing his vehicle to strike the other vehicle.
Wiggins said units with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took both Turner and McLean to the emergency room at Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
MPD was assisted on the scene by the Murray Fire Department and the ambulance service.
