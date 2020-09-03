MURRAY — Murray police say one person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck that happened Tuesday afternoon.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Wiggins said that officers were dispatched at 2 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of North 12th and Chestnut streets.
Wiggins said officers spoke with Dustin Carner, 21, of Murray, who said he was driving north on 12th Street while approaching the Chestnut Street intersection. He said that he drove through the intersection when another vehicle that had been traveling southbound on 12th made a left turn in front of him.
Wiggins said that the driver of the other vehicle, identified as Calvin Cole, 50, Paducah, told officers that he was traveling south on 12th and was struck by another vehicle when he turned left onto Chestnut.
Wiggins said Carner was taken away from the scene by a unit with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
On Wednesday, MCCH spokesperson Danyel McCuiston said that Carner was treated and released Tuesday.
MPD was assisted on scene by the ambulance service and the Murray Fire Department.
