MURRAY —Murray police say that a two-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon left one person injured.
In a news release Monday, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers responded at 3 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of South 12th and Poplar streets after receiving reports of a injury collision.
Upon arriving, Wiggins reported that Delisa Deming, 55, of Murray, told officers that she was headed north on South 12th and was in the left turn lane approaching Poplar and another vehicle had merged into the turn lane in front of her and quickly came to a stop. Deming said she was not able to stop her vehicle before striking the rear of the other vehicle.
Wiggins identified the driver of the other vehicle as Daniel Ortega, 40, of Murray. Wiggins said Ortega reported that he was also traveling north on South 12th and signaled that he was turning left, then veered left into the turn lane in front of Deming’s vehicle. Ortega said that he stopped the vehicle and was struck in the rear by Deming’s vehicle
The Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Deming to the emergency room at Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. MCCH reported Monday that Deming was treated and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.