MURRAY — The Murray Police Department said over the weekend that it has recently had an increase in the number of scams reported.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that, while there are many ways that the scammers try to obtain others’ personal information, one way to prevent them from getting information for their activity is to never provide any personal information to someone that has not been contacted.
“Typically, scammers attempt to scare you into providing information or make you believe you’ve won a prize and need to provide information to obtain the prize,” Wiggins said. “If you feel like someone may be trying to scam you, stop communicating with them.
“A number of these scams have been unemployment insurance fraud. In this scam, the perpetrator gathers an individual’s personal information, and uses it to file for unemployment insurance.”
More information about these scams and ways to report being a victim of this type of scam can be found at the Kentucky Attorney General’s website at https://ag.ky.gov/Priorities/Protecting-Kentuckians/Consumers/Pages/Identity-Theft.aspx.
“Another common type of scam around this time of year is a tax scam where the perpetrator uses an individual’s personal information to file a false tax return and obtain a refund in that person’s name,” Wiggins said.
The IRS provides information about these scams and ways to report these at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-scams-consumer-alerts.
Wiggins also said that anyone who has been contacted by someone who may be involved with a suspected scam is urged to contact MPD at 270-753-1621.
