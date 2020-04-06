MURRAY — Murray police said Sunday that they are looking for a Murray man who was reported missing.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said MPD is seeking Sean Lee, 36, who was last seen by family members on Saturday. Wiggins said Lee is a white male who stands 6 feet and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts. He was last seen in Murray.
Anyone with information on Lee and his whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 270-753-1621.
