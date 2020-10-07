MURRAY – The Murray Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating an individual that has not been seen or heard from since around 6 p.m. Oct. 1 in Murray.
The missing person is Thomas Crawford, who is described as a black male, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 172 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a goatee. Police said he might be driving a tan 2002 GMC Yukon.
“If you see Mr. Crawford, please contact the Murray Police Department (at 270-753-1621) or your local law enforcement agency,” MPD said in a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.