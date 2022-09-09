MURRAY – As previously reported by the Ledger & Times, scammers spoofed The Murray Bank’s phone number last weekend as part of a phishing scheme to gain access to individuals’ online banking accounts. This week, it was the Murray Police Department’s (MPD) turn to get spoofed; however, these scammers were targeting small businesses.
MPD put out a press release Wednesday to “inform the citizens of Murray about a calling scam that has been happening within our city over the last several months.” During evening hours, businesses have been receiving spoofed calls from MPD wanting employees to take money from the business and purchase gift cards and send the number to the scammers.
“We are just trying to let everybody know that spoofing is going on out there,” Police Chief Jeff Liles said, “and to make our citizens and our businesses aware that the (MPD) is never going to call anyone to ask them for any funds or ask them to go meet them anywhere to give them any money or ask them to go wire any money. That is one thing that no one from the (MPD) will ever do. They need to be aware of that. We are trying to let the businesses, employees and the community to be vigilant.”
One of the impacted businesses was Burrito Shack. Owner Matt Gingles described the elaborate scam that started with a phone call that appeared to come from MPD.
“They called and said that we had received a lot of counterfeit bills, so the bank placed a freeze on our account; that we were not allowed to take any more cash transactions; and that we needed to deposit money into another account so that we could have … a temporary account so that we could continue to operate. They said that they needed cash. They told (the employee) to just take all of the cash out of the drawer. They told her where to go and to make three separate transactions of $500 each into this account.
“When she left the store, they called her again, but it showed up as my phone number. She was asking, ‘Can I talk to Matt?’ And they were saying that they had my phone, and they were at the police station; but I was currently talking to one of the officers trying to help them solve the case and as soon as I got done, I could talk to her. They told her that I gave them permission for her to make these transactions and do these things. She said she asked three times to talk to me and every time it was, ‘He’s still talking to them. We promise we’ve gotten his permission. We obviously have his phone.’ She saw my number; it wasn’t her first response to call me because it showed up as my number.”
The employee remained on the phone with the scammers while she went to Family Dollar to make the transactions, but the call dropped in the middle of the last transaction. The employee called Gingles “back” immediately. When he answered the phone, she asked if he was at the police station.
“I was super confused, and then she started freaking out,” Gingles said. “She immediately asked the lady if she could cancel those transactions. So, she canceled two of those transactions, but the first one had already gone through.”
The scammers had done their research. Not only had they spoofed both MPD and Gingles’ cell phone, they knew names of MPD officers as well as the names of all the employees that work at Burrito Shack.
Gingles said that, while the employee was skeptical about the validity of the call, the fact that the scammers knew so many people’s names coupled with the seemingly legitimate phone numbers made the employee think it was real. She also noted that the man with whom she spoke had a Southern accent.
“These types of people, they do their homework,” Liles said. “They study about departments and everything else. Sometimes they’ll know who works there and who doesn’t, so they might throw a name out there. (Citizens) need to be aware of that.”
Marian Cosgrove is the public information officer for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), but she is also a former MPD officer.
“I had a couple of cases at Murray where people had called the night crew and said, ‘Hey, we have a delivery that’s coming in the morning,” she recalled. “I’m the owner, and you need to get in your safe and get out the money because we have to pay them cash; and I want you to bitcoin it.’ And they did on two different occasions.”
Last week, CCSO reported receiving multiple calls from county residents who reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a Sheriff’s deputy and requesting money related to “legal issues,” according to a post on CCSO’s Facebook page. In the post, Sheriff Nicky Knight advised citizens if they receive one of these calls, to “hang up and disregard it” and also requested that citizens with questions related to an attempt to collect money over the phone or who have given solicitors money, please call CCSO at 270-753-3151.
“Multiple times a week we get calls from people who have not given their information and want to report,” Cosgrove advised. “That’s similar to our Facebook post; they want to report it even though they haven’t fallen for the scam. We posted that because there were several calls to our dispatch from people who said they weren’t out any money but they were being called by someone who (said they) represented the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department.
“We will never call somebody and say they have a warrant or that they need to bail someone out of jail. It would be your grandson or loved one themselves that would be given the opportunity to make a phone call. In Kentucky, we don’t have bail bonds; so there shouldn’t be anybody pretending to be a bail bondsman from Kentucky calling you to say that a loved one is lodged in the detention facility.”
Liles advised that it is OK for someone who receives a call from MPD to say that they would prefer to call the officer back at the station to ensure they are, in fact, speaking to an MPD officer.
“Our officers are very professional and they will clearly understand. In this day and time, with everything going on right now with people using (MPD’s phone number), everybody is aware of the situation; we understand that people want to be certain that they are speaking to the police,” he said. “They can call right back, and we can get them to the right person.”
“I’ve been in law enforcement for 18 years, and since the advent of cell phones and things, there has been scams like this. So, it’s a regular occurrence,” Cosgrove advised. “The gift card buying, ebay cards, prepaid VISA cards, that’s only been going on for 10 years or so. The bitcoin machines are the latest one.”
“Please be careful about these calls,” Liles said. “These scams are constantly coming one after another; these are just the times we are living in. Let’s just be careful and – I can’t say it enough – never give any personal information over the phone and don’t go wiring money to anyone. If someone calls and you are uncertain, please just call us. We are here for you.”
