MURRAY – As previously reported by the Ledger & Times, scammers spoofed The Murray Bank’s phone number last weekend as part of a phishing scheme to gain access to individuals’ online banking accounts. This week, it was the Murray Police Department’s (MPD) turn to get spoofed; however, these scammers were targeting small businesses.

MPD put out a press release Wednesday to “inform the citizens of Murray about a calling scam that has been happening within our city over the last several months.” During evening hours, businesses have been receiving spoofed calls from MPD wanting employees to take money from the business and purchase gift cards and send the number to the scammers.