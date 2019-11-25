UPDATE: The standoff has ended and law enforcement agencies are no longer on the scene.
The Murray Police Department currently has a section of College Farm Road blocked to traffic as they attempt to get a subject to come out of his home.
Speaking at the scene, Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles said the department attempted to execute a warrant shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday before the subject barricaded himself inside. Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger said Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting MPD in trying to get the suspect to turn himself in, and Liles said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is assisting as well.
“We’re just trying to make contact with a resident on College Farm Road,” Liles said around 1 a.m. Monday. “We’re just trying to get him out safe.”
Liles said MPD would be issuing a full report once the situation is resolved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.