MURRAY — A Mayfield man is facing charges connected to an apparent altercation at a Murray address Sunday morning.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said that MPD officers were summoned at about 11:10 a.m. Sunday to respond to a residence on Ryan Avenue for a report of a fight in progress.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a subject whom Shutt described as visibly injured, as well as a female who claimed she had been assaulted as well, he said. The two subjects told officers that they had been assaulted by another man and identified him as John Thomas, 21, of, Mayfield. They told officers that Thomas had fled the scene in his vehicle.
Both subjects said they were in the home when Thomas came to the door and, upon entering the house, began assaulting the male. Shutt said the subjects also reported that Thomas began assaulting the female during that altercation as well.
Shortly thereafter, Shutt said a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy located a vehicle that was determined to belong to Thomas and executed a traffic stop near the intersection of Flint Church Road and U.S. 641 North. Thomas was described as having exhibited visible injuries at the time of the stop, believed to have resulted from the altercation at the Murray house, Shutt said.
After an investigation, as well as interviews with witnesses to the incident, an arrest warrant was obtained for Thomas. Shutt said MPD officers then arrested Thomas and charged him with one count of second-degree burglary and two counts of assault in the fourth degree. He was then taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
