MURRAY — Murray police say one person was taken to a hospital after being involved in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning.
In a news release Tuesday, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that MPD responded at 7:52 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a single-vehicle collision on South 16th Street near Cardinal Drive.
Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers spoke with Lanya Richardson, 18, of Murray, who said that she was driving north on 16th and her vehicle went off the west side of the road, striking the ground. Richardson was taken by a unit of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries, he said.
MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the ambulance service.
