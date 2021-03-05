MADISONVILLE — Murray police said Thursday that a person suspected of being part of a burglary spree in February on the city’s north side is now in custody in a nearby county.
Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said law officers located and arrested Nicholas Jarvis, 38, of Dexter, more than an hour away in Madisonville. He said officers with the Madisonvillle Police Department arrested Jarvis on Wednesday after MPD detectives obtained arrest warrants after learning he was in their area.
Jarvis was taken to the Hopkins County Jail in Madisonville, where he remained an inmate on Thursday.
Earlier, The Ledger & Times reported that it was David Taylor Chrysler and a construction site on Robert O. Miller Drive that was being supervised by Murray’s Lencki Construction firm that were both hit within minutes of each other on the morning of Feb. 22. The construction site was the first site hit and that resulted in $4,500 in equipment being taken. David Taylor was then visited and that resulted in the taking of a 2021 black Fiat convertible.
A few days later, the large box truck suspected of being the vehicle that security cameras recorded being present at both locations at the time of the burglaries was located in nearby Grand Rivers. Inside the truck was the equipment that had been taken from the construction site.
Lencki Construction co-owner Blake Lencki told The Ledger & Timed the day the truck was found that, as happy as he was for his company’s materials to be recovered, the excitement was tempered because Taylor’s Fiat was not found when deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office arrived to search the truck. Taylor told the Ledger & Times Thursday that Madisonville officers did find the Fiat, but it had sustained damage. Taylor chose not to talk any further about the case.
Both Taylor and Lencki had said that numerous tips created from posting the theft reports on the social media site Facebook seemed to be helpful in the case. Lencki, in fact, said it was a Facebook tip that directly led to the location of the truck in Grand Rivers and the subsequent call to Livingston deputies.
Wiggins also acknowledged social media’s power in this case on Thursday.
“We asked for the public’s help on this on our own Facebook page and we received many, many tips because of that, and they were good tips that really helped us,” Wiggins said, adding that this is a prime example of the community policing philosophy that Chief of Police Jeff Liles has been pushing very hard the past several years, an attempt to build relationships to the point that citizens feel comfortable in coming to the police when they know something serious is happening.
“They were not afraid to come to us and that is definitely very satisfying to know, especially for something that was so public. We’re pretty happy right now. These were pretty public, high-dollar thefts.”
Wiggins said that, shortly after their thefts were reported, it was learned that the truck that was eventually recovered in Grand Rivers was stolen in Russellville, which is near Bowling Green. So, with at least two communities involved with this suspected ring, he said numerous other law enforcement agencies became involved in what became a wide-ranging investigation.
Wiggins said that, along with MPD and Livingston SO, other agencies that were part of the investigation were the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Police Department and the Madisonville PD. He said it is not known if any other thefts have occurred in those communities or how many others are suspected of being part of the ring.
Jarvis is charged with two counts of receiving stolen property under $10,000. It is not known when he will return to Calloway County to face those charges.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Wiggins added that if anyone has any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, that can be accomplished by contacting the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.