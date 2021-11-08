MURRAY – The Murray Police Department recently announced the hiring of two new officers.
Officer Quason Million and Tristan Jones were sworn in by Mayor Bob Rogers. Officer Million and Officer Jones began attending the Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) on Oct. 4. Upon their graduation, they will continue their training through MPD’s field training program.
“We are proud to have these officers join our team and serve our community,” MPD said in a news release.
MPD also announced the hiring of Krystin Jones as a new dispatcher with the department. Jones completed the telecommunicators academy in Richmond and went through the department’s field training program, and MPD said it is also proud to have her join the team and serve the community.
MPD also congratulated five officers on their new promotions. They include Sgt. Michael Weatherford, Sgt. Kendra Clere, Sgt. Anna Wicker, Captain Andrew Wiggins and Major Sam Bierds.
