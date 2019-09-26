MURRAY — Murray police reported that one person was taken to a hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said the wreck was reported at about 6:48 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North 12th Street (U.S. 641 North) and KY 121.
Upon arriving at the scene, Shutt said officers spoke to David Watson, 55, of Murray, who had been driving a Dodge Caravan. As officers talked to Watson, Shutt said they saw that he was unable to recall what had happened, so he was put in the care of personnel with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service and taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
Shutt reported that Watson was the only person to receive medical treatment.
The investigation showed that Dwight Kaylor, 49, of Brookport, Illinois was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck south on North 12th. Kaylor said that he was approaching the intersection of KY 121 when the Caravan driven by Watson turned in front of him. Kaylor also said that he was unable to avoid striking the front passenger side of Watson’s vehicle, Shutt said.
After the initial impact, Kaylor’s truck then was redirected to the right of the street and struck a Nissan Versa passenger car that was driven by Grace Murray, 20, of Belleville, Illinois, who was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection. Shutt said that Murray was stopped on KY 121 and waiting to turn onto North 12th.
Shutt said all three vehicles were towed from the scene. MPD was assisted by the Murray Fire Department, the ambulance service, Max’s 641 Towing & Service and Burl’s Wrecker Service.
