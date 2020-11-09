MURRAY – A Paris, Tennessee man was charged with drug trafficking and firearm offenses Thursday after a traffic stop in Murray.
At approximately 11:40 p.m. Thursday, an officer with the Murray Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on North 12th Street. During the traffic stop, the officer located over one pound of marijuana in the vehicle, as well as a firearm on the driver. Laquan McFerren, 27, of Paris, Tennessee, was lodged in the Calloway County Jail and charged with failure to or improper signal; trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds) first offense, firearm enhanced; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
MPD said officials said they would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
