MURRAY — Murray police said Tuesday that a Monday night traffic stop resulted a Hazel woman facing drug charges.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that a MPD officer conducted the traffic stop at about 11:30 p.m. Monday on South Fourth Street.
Wiggins said that, during the stop, a search of the vehicle was made, resulting in the discovery of about 1.5 grams of methamphetamine and what he described as “other illegal items.”
Wiggins said the driver, identified as Shannon Guerrero, 42, of Hazel, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to or improper signal. She was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Anyone with any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
