MURRAY— Murray police said that one person was taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after being involved in a two-vehicle wreck.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that officers responded to the intersection of North 12th Street (U.S. 641 North) and North Fourth Street after receiving a report of a two-vehicle injury collision.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with Brandon Weiher, 39, of Paris, Tennessee, who said that he was traveling north on 12th Street as he was approaching Fourth Street. Wiggins said that Weiher told officers that he did not see another vehicle enter into the intersection and was unable to stop before his vehicle struck the other vehicle.
Wiggins also said that officers spoke with Colt Duncan, 32, of Mayfield, who said that he was on Fourth Street and was attempting to cross 12th Street when another vehicle that was traveling north on 12th struck his vehicle.
Wiggins said a unit of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Duncan to the emergency room of Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what were described as possible injuries.
MPD was assisted at the scene by the Murray Fire Department and the ambulance service.
