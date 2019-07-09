MURRAY — Murray police said that a two-vehicle wreck Friday sent one person to a hospital for treatment.
In a news release Monday, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Sixth and Poplar streets after a call was received advising of a two-vehicle collision at about 10:40 a.m.
Upon arriving at the scene, Shutt said officers spoke to Robert Johnston, 73, of Murray, who was operating a Ford Escape SUV. Investigation shows that Johnston was attempting to turn onto Poplar from South Sixth and stated that he did not see any approaching vehicles at the time he was making the turn.
Officers also spoke to Thomas Kutcher, 67, of Murray, who was operating a Dodge Ram pickup truck and was headed westbound on Poplar. Kutcher said he saw the Escape pull out in front of him, but could not stop in time to avoid striking the vehicle.
Both units were towed from the scene by Paul’s Towing and Burl’s Wrecker Service. A female passenger in the pickup, Jennifer Kutcher, 58, was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
