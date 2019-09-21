MURRAY — Murray police say that a woman was taken to a hospital Thursday evening after she was struck by a vehicle in a business parking lot.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said the incident occurred at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday at a business on Chestnut Street. Upon arriving on the scene, MPD officers spoke with Mary Tinsley, 84, of Murray, who said that when she exited her vehicle, it began rolling backwards, causing her to attempt to stop its motion.
Shutt said that Tinsley told officers that, in her attempt to stop the vehicle from rolling, she fell and the vehicle’s front tire ran over her. Shutt said bystanders were eventually able to stop the vehicle before it could strike any other person or property.
A unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Tinsley from the scene to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
