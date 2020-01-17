MURRAY — Murray police are reminding residents about the importance of making sure that vehicles left outside overnight are locked and valuables inside removed.
This comes after several break-ins were reported this week, particularly in the southern portion of the city.
Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said reports were received Thursday, apparently after thefts that occurred sometime between nightfall Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday along Sycamore, Vine and Broad streets. He said items included wallets and purses.
“We also need people to please make reports if things are stolen from their vehicles and report any suspicious activity,” Shutt said.
Anyone with information, or to report a theft, can contact MPD at 270-753-1916.
