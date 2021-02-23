MURRAY — Murray police said Monday that a Murray woman is facing drug possession charges after an arrest over the weekend.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers served an arrest warrant at 2:42 a.m. Saturday on Destiny Owsley, 26, of Murray. He said that, in the process of arresting Owsley, officers located methamphetamine and other illegal substances on her person.
In addition to the warrants, Wiggins said that Owsley was charged with possession of controlled substances in the first degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Owsley was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
The Murray Police Department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
