MURRAY — Murray police say one person was taken to a hospital Wednesday after being involved in a two-vehicle wreck on the city’s south side.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Glendale Road and South 16th Street after receiving a report of a vehicle collision.
Upon arriving, officers learned that John Brumley, 20, of Murray, was driving a Ford Fusion passenger car on Glendale and was stopped at the intersection with South 16th, waiting to pull onto South 16th. At the same time, Shutt said Travis Love, 21, also of Murray, was driving a Ford Taurus passenger car westbound on Glendale and also approaching the stop sign at South 16th. Shutt said Love reported that he was attempting to apply the brake to his car, but it would not stop.
Love’s vehicle then struck the back end of Brumley’s vehicle, Shutt said. While officers were at the scene, Brumley had complaints of pain from a possible injury. The Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service was notified and took Brumley to the emergency room of Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injury.
