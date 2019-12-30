MURRAY — Over the weekend, the City of Murray welcomed a new addition to the Murray Police Department.
In a ceremony at City Hall, Officer Ryan Dawson was sworn in to his new position by Mayor Bob Rogers. Dawson is probably familiar to most around Murray and Calloway County as he has served several years in a number of capacities, including several years with Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Graves County from which he retired in 2014.
Dawson also worked as a part-time deputy with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and also served as the head of security at Murray-Calloway County Hospital for a time after his retirement from KSP. In addition, Dawson was instrumental in leading an active shooter education program in the area the past few years, particularly with churches, in the wake of a rash of church shootings in the country.
Officer Dawson brings with him several years of law enforcement experience. He retired from the Kentucky State Police in 2014. Dawson has also worked for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office as a part time deputy.
“We welcome Officer Ryan Dawson and look forward to him continuing his career here in Murray,” said MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt in a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.