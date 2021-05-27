MURRAY — With the approach of the Memorial Day holiday, the Murray Police Department is joining the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety in reminding motorists to Click It or Ticket.
The annual campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) high-visibility enforcement effort that starts now and continues through June 6.
“Our goal is to encourage and remind individuals to use their seatbelts in an effort to decrease the number of injuries and fatalities related to vehicle collisions,”said MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins in a news release.
Last year in Kentucky, 342 people died in vehicle collisions while not wearing their seatbelts.
Please remember to buckle up, because it saves lives,” Wiggins said.
