MURRAY — The Murray Police Department just hosted a news in which it named the person it believes was responsible for phone calls earlier this week that sent emergency personnel to Murray High School on consecutive days, thinking actual emergencies were in progress.
MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins identified the suspect as Kya Nelson, 19, of Racine, Wisconsin. He said MPD detectives went to Racine yesterday after gaining information that the calls had originated from that city.
Nelson was arrested at about 7 a.m. today, Wiggins said. MPD Detective Sgt. Angel Clere and Detective Justin Swope made the arrest. Nelson is now incarcerated in Racine. Wiggins said efforts are being made to extradite him to Kentucky.
The Ledger & Times will have more later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.