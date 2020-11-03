MURRAY — One woman was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital Saturday after being involved in a two-vehicle collision on 12th Street.
According to Sgt. Andrew Wiggins with the Murray Police Department, the agency responded at about 3:57 p.m. Saturday to an injury collision at the intersection of North 12th Street and Southwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Robert Roseman, 68, of Kirksey, who stated he was facing south on 12th Street, waiting to turn left onto Southwood Drive. Roseman said as he turned left, a vehicle driving north struck his vehicle. Officers spoke with Madison Kinsella, 18, of Murray, who stated she was driving north on 12th Street when the collision occurred.
Kinsella was transported to the emergency room for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
