MURRAY — A wreck Friday morning on Murray’s south side involved four vehicles and resulted in one minor injury.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said officers were dispatched at about 10:53 a.m. to the intersection of South 12th Street and Story Avenue.
Upon arrival, Wiggins said officers spoke with Jeremie Olive, 41, of Murray, who said he was traveling south on 12th and was in the process of a right turn into the BB&T Bank parking lot. Olive said that his vehicle was struck in the rear by another vehicle that had been headed south on 12th as well, which dislodged a trailer attached to the rear of his vehicle.
Wiggins said the trailer then crossed the northbound lanes of 12th and entered the parking lot of the Save A Lot grocery store, where it struck a van and a motorcycle that were parked in the lot. Both vehicles were unoccupied.
Wiggins also said officers spoke with Don Carlton, 68, of Puryear, Tennessee, who was driving the vehicle that had struck Olive’s vehicle and had dislodged the trailer. Carlton said he could not remember what led to the collision. A unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service then took Carlton to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
MCCH Director of Planning and Marketing Melony Morgan said Friday afternoon that Carlton was treated at the hospital and released.
MPD was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and the Murray Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.