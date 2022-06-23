MURRAY – The Murray State Amateur Radio Club (MSUARC) invites the community to join them Saturday at the Arboretum as they compete in the annual Amateur Radio Field Day.
Members of the public are welcome to meet and talk with the “hams.” The radio operators will not only be competing against other clubs from across the country, but field day is also designed to be a public demonstration of the critical role amateur radios play in emergency communications. The competition, which lasts 24 hours, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Richard Palmer, Calloway County Emergency Management director and press/media officer for MSUARC, said the exercise is akin to a drill for power outages.
“I’m going to use the winter storm as an example,” Palmer said. “In 2009, power went out, and ham radio operators could talk all over the place, but cell service went out, primary phone service went out, internet went out. But the ham radio operators were able to talk, not just in the local area, but all over the U.S. So it’s a drill in, basically, emergency-style usage of communication.”
The use of prime power is prohibited during the competition, with participants only allowed to use power from batteries and generators. Teams are trying to make as many contacts as possible with other “hams” across the United States and Canada in 24 hours. A map will be displayed on a flat screen that will color in regions once contacts are made in that region. MSUARC members sign up for time slots to ensure people are manning all five of the club’s radios for the entire 24-hour period.
Palmer explained how the “contacts” are made.
“You throw out your call sign, and we have a little paragraph to read that basically says, ‘Hey, you, this is me. You’re trying to contact me, or I’m trying to contact you,’” Palmer said. “Then they reply back with a similar thing. You identify who you are based off of your call sign – we’re all assigned a call sign through the (Federal Communications Commission) – and the station call sign, which is the Murray State Amateur Radio Club call sign, then you get the region – we’re all assigned a region number – and you put that in the computer database, which colors in the map.
“One of the things we’re doing that we didn’t do last year is we’ve got a tracking device we’re attaching to a helium balloon. We’re going to launch that, and we’ll be able to track it on a map and see where the wind and the weather take it. It’s just a small little transmitter that we can track. It’s relatively inexpensive. It’ll fit right in the palm of your hand. At some point in time, it will pop and it will land, or it will run out of power. We will never recover it.
“The last one we did three or four years ago. It made it all the way over to Christian County before we lost it. We don’t know if the wind brought it down to a tree and it got hung up. With it being as warm as it’s going to be this weekend, it’ll probably get a bit higher loft. That’s a neat activity to watch and track where the balloon goes.”
MSUARC meets once a month on the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Industry Technology Building on Murray State’s campus. The group is 82 members strong with members coming from west Tennessee (Stewart and Henry counties), Trigg County, Graves County and Marshall County. Palmer called MSUARC more of a regional than local group and said they are not only the most active club in this end of the state but also an “integral partner” in emergency planning in western Kentucky.
The group hosts different programs based off of input from the club on what topics to cover. In the past, programs have covered topics such as as building antennas, tuning radios, tuning antennas, programming radios.
“We try to make it where it’s interesting to everybody in the group because we have beginners all the way up to people who have been into it for a number of years that are very, very smart on the topic,” Palmer said. “We try to do different things to keep everybody’s interests from very easy to more difficult.”
Palmer hopes the event will encourage others in the community to learn more about amateur radio.
“Ham radio is something you can use in an emergency or disaster,” he said. “You lose your cell phone, you lose your electricity, you lose other things, and you can talk on a ham radio. It’s also a very neat hobby. You have to take an exam and be licensed by the FCC. Your license is good for 10 years, and at the end of 10 years, you don’t have to test again, you just have to renew the license. It’s a hobby that a lot people like to be involved in. You meet people from all over the world, basically, by communicating back and forth.”
