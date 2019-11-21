MURRAY — The International Bazaar has been happening for many years at Murray State University, giving area middle schoolers the chance to see how big their world really is.
Wednesday was the latest renewal of this event at the Curris Center Ballroom, and in just a short time, courtesy of their Murray State student tour guides, the younger students were able to, figuratively, visit places they have only probably seen on TV programs. One minute, they were trying on tribal headpieces from the Central American country of Belize. The next minute, they might have been holding coins from a European country like Hungary.
Still in the next minute, they might have been visiting someone like German’s Franz Knorr, who was all too happy to show them how his state home of Bavaria is an experience in itself.
“A lot of the variety that people think of with Oktoberbest, like beer, schnitzel, sausage, that’s often from Bavaria,” said Knorr, who only arrived at Murray State a few months ago and found himself as a presenter Wednesday. “It’s always nice to see young people interested in other cultures like this and I’m glad to give that back just a little bit.”
For Murray Middle School teacher Callie Adams, Wednesday’s event was a trip back in time. It was 12 years ago that she came to the Bazaar as a Murray Middle student. Wednesday, things went full circle as she returned to the Curris Center, only this time as a teacher.
“I remember everything. I remember getting my passport and learning about all of these different cultures. It’s very neat,” Adams said as she enjoyed a cookie from the Saudi Arabian exhibit. “I always remember the food and trying to figure out which country had the best food. I remember Germany would have German chocolate and Belgium was here one year and they had little pieces of waffles.
“The memories came back as I walked in here today. The Ballroom was set up exactly the same way as back then.”
Some activities were more elaborate than others. The South Korean booth featured videos of music artists who are stars in that country but are fairly unknown in the United States. The Russian booth had versions of the Matryoshka doll, which is made of wood and contains several other dolls inside the original doll.
Then there was Haitian student Quimelin Thermil, who went with a simple philosophy by teaching his visitors basic commands in his native language, then having the students respond to them.
“You’re going to go standing here and I’m going to say, ‘Mache! (which means to walk),’ then I’m going to tell you, ‘Kouri! (run),’ then I have candy for you,” Thermil told a group of about seven students, who then followed his instructions, walking at first, then immediately breaking into a full sprint.
“Some of our students have been doing this for years and even our new students enjoy it,” said Bill McKibben, Murray State’s director of international enrollment and retention. Murray State is home to about 500 international students.
“And kudos to our students. They really enjoy meeting the children and kind of talking about their counties and culture and sharing just a little bit of where they’re from. We send out an email to our students ahead of time, asking for volunteers and many students respond to our emails the usual response is, ‘Sign me up. Where can I come for this?’
“But it’s also important for the children who come. I just spoke with a teacher today from Livingston County and she said this is extremely important for her students and she loves it. She called it one of the most successful field trips in her program and she absolutely loves coming here every year.”
