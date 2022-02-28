MURRAY – It’s no secret that segregation and Jim Crow laws negatively impacted every aspect of the lives of African Americans in the South before the Civil Rights Act of 1964. To mark the end of Black History Month, Murray State University on Friday zeroed in on one part of the struggle by hosting a symposium examining how those evils affected the ways families were allowed to have fun on vacation.
The symposium was titled “Segregation in Recreation: African Americans in Search of Free Spaces to Relax” and featured a variety of scholars from inside and outside of Kentucky. The event looked at many different areas of recreational activities for black families during the segregation era, including the history behind Aurora’s Cherokee Park, one of the only parks for hundreds of miles where black people could relax and have a good time before the first iteration of the park closed in 1964.
Dr. Nancy Dawson, vice president of the Friends of Cherokee State Historic Park, which reopened to the public in 2010, spoke about the importance of honoring one’s ancestors and all they went through to get African Americans where they are today.
“(I was reflecting on) how long we have been celebrating black history and what it means to us,” Dawson said, struggling to hold back tears. “I’m kind of choked up because I know the struggle and we need to celebrate this month and we’ve been doing this for 30 years, and now less and less people are interested. But I’m here to tell you that Black History Month is a special (month) because it’s a time when we remember our ancestors – all the people. The people all the way from Africa to this part (of the world) who have struggled; we need to tell their story.”
Dr. Brian Clardy, associate professor of history at Murray State, detailed the nearly complete lack of public accommodations for black people in western Kentucky prior to the mid-1960s, saying that in order to understand why Cherokee Park and facilities like it were important, one has to understand the context in which they were founded and operated.
“Thank you, (Murray State President Dr. Bob) Jackson for hosting this symposium that comes at a very pivotal time in American history, where there is history we cannot forget, and we cannot allow others to forget that history,” Clardy said. “And we certainly cannot allow this history to be papered over or told in a very distorted fashion. Our former President John Adams said, and it’s very true, ‘Facts are stubborn things.’ Segregation in America was a very important fact of our history, and that history has to be told.”
As in most parts of the country, western Kentucky’s neighborhoods were segregated along racial lines, and there were some communities that strongly discouraged any African American presence, including Benton and other parts of Marshall County, Clardy said. These types of communities became known as “sundown towns,” and Clardy said this wasn’t some unspoken understanding; some of these towns even had signs warning black people in aggressively racist language to stay out and make sure not to be there after dark.
A few African American communities had established hotel space, such as Paducah’s Hotel Metropolitan, but some did not, so private homes would sometimes welcome church delegations, student groups and entertainers when they couldn’t find lodging elsewhere. This, Clardy said, was why places like Cherokee State Park were so important in the years before the Civil Rights Act.
“This was the moment where black folks – not just in this part of the country, but from all over the United States – could travel and enjoy the lakes and enjoy fishing and swimming and staying in the cabins and just being in that very tranquil space,” said Clardy, who is originally from Fulton. “I’ve had several relatives who told me glowing stories about Cherokee Park. Summer outings were planned there, weekends were planned there and you’d see cars there from California, New York and all over the country because Cherokee Park was that one place where African Americans and African American culture could thrive and people could be treated and be seen as equals.”
Dawson said Cherokee Park officially opened in 1951, but it was already operating in the late ‘40s. She said she believes one of the major reasons it was founded was because of a lawsuit filed in Louisville by Dr. Pruitt Owsley Sweeney, who was denied the chance to play golf at a whites-only course. Dawson invited his son, Maurice Sweeney, to participate in a panel discussion, along with Dwight Rutledge, whose father managed the park, and Joe Arnold, a Murray native who used to work there.
Dawson said that although there were many prosperous African Americans around the U.S., their vacation options were extremely limited and they needed a place to relax to free themselves from the stress of dealing with segregation in their daily lives. Cherokee Park was one of these destinations, but she said the journey to get there could be quite challenging at that time.
“Imagine if you were coming from Louisville or Lexington,” she said. “What were you encountering on your way down here and you were going through Golden Pond, a sundown town? You had to make sure you packed enough gas, enough food because you just couldn’t stop. … People came from Missouri, people came from Chicago … you couldn’t stop for gas, so you had to make sure you had enough, and if you had one of these bright, shiny Cadillacs or something, you may be concerned about being stopped because people may ask, ‘Where did you get that? Who are you?’ So you were thinking about all these different things and you were trying to protect your family as you come to the park.”
