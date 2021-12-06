MURRAY – At its quarterly meeting Friday, the Murray State University Board of Regents heard a report from the Brailsford & Dunlavey firm about how it plans to facilitate the construction of new residence halls and dining facilities.
Murray State is seeking a public/private partnership to develop, design, build, finance, operate and maintain student housing and dining facilities. Jackie Dudley, Murray State’s vice president of finance and administrative services, said the university had hired Brailsford & Dunlavey to assist in the process, and the firm’s executive vice president, Jeff Turner, gave the board an update during the Finance Committee portion of the board meeting, laying out a timeline of a multi-phase improvement plan.
While praising Murray State’s residential college system, Turner said high-quality student housing is important because students who live on campus are statistically more likely to succeed academically. He said the first phase of the plan includes replacing some of the existing residential buildings, Winslow Dining Hall and the possible addition of apartment-type buildings.
Traditional residence halls will be developed in the current residential complex on the north side of Chestnut Street. Turner said that by locating traditional housing in closer proximity to each other, the focus will be on undergraduate students; opportunities will be provided for enhanced programming for undergraduates, particularly freshmen and sophomores; and residence halls will be in a closer proximity to the primary dining hall, allowing it to serve a broader residential student population.
When developed, new apartments could be located primarily on the south side of Chestnut Street near the footprints of R.H. White and Regents halls, Turner said. He said this would keep the focus on graduate students and undergraduate juniors and seniors and that closer proximity to the “campus core” should help ensure good occupancy. It is also expected to provide better programming opportunities for the target students, and the location would be well-suited “for retail options that could enhance town and gown relations,” Turner said.
Brailsford & Dunlavey first issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) in March 2020 and received 10 responses the following month. In May of that year, the firm awarded three pre-qualified developers for consideration in the request for proposals (RFP), and the firm completed and issued the RFP on Sept. 27. Turner said pre-bid meetings were held with developers on Oct. 13 and 14, and the proposals were received from all three developers on Nov. 8. The developer and team proposals were presented to committee members on Nov. 16 and 17, he said.
Turner said Brailsford & Dunlavey expected to obtain clarification and responses to open questions from the developer presentations in mid-December, and will then continue to work on narrowing the design, scope and financing options with the involved teams. In early January 2022, the firm will decide on the best and final offer (BAFO) shortlist and request BAFOs. Later that month, the firm will evaluate the BAFOs and will negotiate a letter of intent (LOI) and agree to key terms in early February.
On March 11, Brailsford & Dunlavey will seek approval from the Board of Regents to the LOI and key terms and expects to finalize the pre-development agreement (PDA) in early May. By June 1, the firm expects to have received approval from the state, and it will seek approval from the Board of Regents for the final contract on June 3. After that, construction will begin, Turner said.
As Turner completed his report, Board Vice Chair Don Tharpe noted that the decisions related to the public/private partnership next year will have a major impact on the university for decades, and since none of the regents will be on the board in 20 years, they need to be very careful about the risk they take on. Murray State President Bob Jackson agreed, saying the board and university are engaging in a very important process and it is important they get it right.
•••
During the Audit and Compliance Committee meeting, CPAs Megan Crane and Andrew Harris with Dean Dorton of Lexington delivered a report on the results of the annual independent audit. The auditors issued an unmodified opinion on Murray State’s financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2021, indicating they were satisfied by the audited financial statements. They also issued an unmodified opinion on the Murray State University Foundation, as well as the financial statements of the university’s public radio station, WKMS-FM.
Among other reports, the auditors also issued an unmodified opinion of Murray State’s “Single Audit,” which relates the Single Audit Act of 1984 that established requirements for institutions using at least $750,000 in federal funds. The major audited programs included the Student Financial Aid Cluster, Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds, the Coronavirus Relief Fund and Research and Development Cluster.
•••
During the Academic Excellence and Scholarly Activities Committee meeting, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Tim Todd spoke about a proposal to change the name of the Center for Computer and Information Technology to Cyber Education and Research Center, which the committee and then the full board voted to approve. The board previously voted in June 2019 to change the name of the Center for Telecommunications Systems Management to its current title, and while he said change has been good for enrollment growth, there are still some challenges surrounding the name.
One of those challenges is external accreditation, and another is confusion among high school teachers in the region about what exactly the program offers, Todd said. He added that by being more “cyber-focused,” the name change is expected to not only help with accreditation and recruitment of graduating high school students, but having “cyber” in the name will also help with grant opportunities.
In other news:
• During the Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting, the committee and later the full board voted to raze the current Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation headquarters at 1004 Waldrop Drive, with a cost not to exceed $40,000. The board also voted to raze Springer Hall II, with a cost not to exceed $600,000. The university expects to save $100,000 annually in energy costs by demolishing and replacing the residence hall.
• Jordan Smith, Murray State’s executive director of government and institutional relations, gave the board an update on priorities for Kentucky’s 2022 legislative session. He said he has already been involved with many interim session legislative meetings, both on Zoom and in person in Frankfort. Jan. 4 is the first day of the 60-day budget session, which ends April 14. Smith said he is currently setting up meetings for the start of the session, and he will be rigorously monitoring and tracking all bills impacting higher education throughout the session.
• Jackson announced that actor W. Earl Brown will be the Presidential Lecture on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Brown is a native of Murray and graduated from Calloway County High School and Murray State before moving to Chicago to earn his MFA from DePaul University’s Theatre School and beginning his stage career, later transitioning to movies and television. He is perhaps best known for roles in Wes Craven’s 1996 hit horror movie “Scream,” the Farrelly Brothers’ hit 1998 comedy “There’s Something About Mary” and David Milch’s classic HBO Western series “Deadwood,” which ran for three seasons from 2004-2006 and returned for a TV movie with most of the original cast members in 2019. Last year, Brown also guest-starred on the season 2 premiere episode of the wildly popular Disney+ “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian.” Jackson said he thought Brown was the perfect speaker choice for Murray State’s centennial celebration because he is the most successful actor to have attended the university.
• Fall commencement will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the CFSB Center. Dr. Jerry Shroat will be given an honorary doctorate during the ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.