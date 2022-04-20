MURRAY – The Kentucky Senate last week declined to confirm Gov. Andy Beshear’s appointment of Louisville attorney and former Murray resident Sam Aguiar to the Murray State University Board of Regents.
In July 2021, Beshear appointed Aguiar as a replacement for outgoing Board Chair Jerry Rhoads, along with Mayfield real estate agent Tom Waldrop to replace outgoing Regent Sharon Green. Beshear also appointed Murray dentist Robbie Fitch in April 2021 to replace outgoing Regent Dan Kemp. Fitch was sworn in last June and Waldrop and Aguiar were sworn in at the August meeting. The three of them attended and voted during the quarterly meetings in August, December and March.
Aguiar said he learned on Friday that the Senate had not confirmed his appointment to the board.
“I was surprised and disappointed, but at the same time, if that’s what the Senate thinks is best for the university, to go in a different direction, that’s OK. I’ll live with it,” Aguiar told the Ledger & Times this week.
Aguiar announced the news that he had not been confirmed on his Facebook page last Friday, saying, “In August of 2021, I was honored and blessed to be appointed to the Murray State Board of Regents. Murray was home for me for high school and undergrad; the town will always hold a special place in my heart. … Fast forward. I was informed today that the state senate declined to approve my confirmation to the Board.
“I respect the decision. I still think very highly of MSU President (Bob) Jackson and the Board members. The University is a special place. … I’ll be a Racer for life and a Racer fan for life. … I’m grateful for the experience and opportunity. On to the next chapter. And Go Racers!”
The Legislative Research Commission’s website shows that Waldrop was confirmed last Thursday under Senate Resolution 187, which was sponsored by Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) and Sen. Danny Carroll (R-Benton), by a vote of 36-0. Likewise, Fitch’s appointment was confirmed by a vote of 36-0 under SR 190, also sponsored by Howell and Carroll.
Howell said senators discussed gubernatorial appointments back in March and there was “significant opposition” to Aguiar’s appointment. For that reason, no resolution was drafted and the appointment did not come for a vote on the Senate floor, he said.
“I was against the appointment for a couple of different reasons,” Howell said. “One, it didn’t meet the statutory requirements for the position. There are required to be an equal number of men and women and (a proportional representation of Democrats and Republicans based on the state’s voter registration). There were three people nominated, and none of them were women, so any of the three could have been not confirmed, but – and this was an opinion shared by others in the Senate as well – (we felt) that the other two more closely met the needs and interests of Murray State University than did Mr. Aguiar.”
KRS 164.321 states: “In making initial appointments, the Governor shall act so as to provide equal representation of the two (2) sexes. In filling vacancies, the Governor shall act so as to provide, inasmuch as possible, equal representation of the two (2) sexes by appointing a member of the sex that is the lesser represented at the time of the appointment. If the remaining membership already has an equal number of males and females, the Governor may appoint a member of either sex.”
Aguiar said that while he accepts the Senate’s lack of action on his nomination, he hopes the next person appointed to the board will share some of his priorities. In his Facebook post on Friday, he said he thought he made others in the room uncomfortable when he said he wanted the board to address several concerns that were reported by Murray State’s Staff Congress as part of its annual Staff Perspective Survey. Some of those concerns included what staff members described as low pay and that 42.52% of staff members had considered leaving the university.
“What the staff reported in that survey was legitimate; it was concerning,” Aguiar told the Ledger & Times. “I hope going forward that the board recognizes that you’ve got to acknowledge and address the people that work for you on a daily basis and what their concerns are. I know that the school has budget constraints sometimes, but at the same time, (while Murray State is) a good place, you’re only as good as your people are. I hope that it’s something that they get the courage to create a dialogue on. The staff deserve to be heard, and certainly … it’s tough times for people right now with inflation, with fuel prices with everything else, and these folks have to get a living wage.
“I’ve got nothing but respect for the school and for the town, for the president and the people, and I just hope that the next person that comes in and takes my spot will be somebody that speaks freely as well.”
“We appreciate Mr. Aguiar’s service to the Murray State University Board of Regents and await Gov. Beshear’s next appointments in the near future,” said Murray State President Bob Jackson in an email to the Ledger & Times.
The Ledger & Times reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment, but did not receive a response before deadline Tuesday.
