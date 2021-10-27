MURRAY – Opera is not typically aimed at children, but the Murray State University Music Department has a tradition of making that genre accessible to young audiences. The department’s Opera Theatre Ensemble will continue that tradition Friday and Saturday with an opera version of “Little Red Riding Hood.”
The children’s opera, written by Seymour Barab, will be performed in the Performing Arts Hall on the second floor of Murray State’s Old Fine Arts Building at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday. The run time is approximately 50 minutes, and children and adults of all ages are encouraged to attend.
Maribeth Crawford, associate professor of music, voice and opera, is the show’s director. She said the last children’s opera the ensemble presented was “Hansel and Gretel” in 2017, so it has been quite a while. She said they had hoped to do another one last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold.
“The way our class works, we do a big musical once a year, and then we do a smaller show during the (other semester),” Crawford said. “Since I’ve been at Murray State and been the director of the Opera Theatre Ensemble, I’ve tried to bring opportunities out to the community to get the community involved because one of our missions in the Department of Music is to be a musical/cultural center for the community.”
While researching shows that could be fun for families, Crawford found Barab’s version of “Little Red Riding Hood” and thought it would be a great fit. She said she thought kids would enjoy the comedic characterization of the wolf, who really likes sweets in this version, which Little Red Riding Hood uses to her advantage.
“It’s about 50 minutes and it’s so fun,” she said. “It’s more like a musical; it’s not really like an opera. It’s very interactive and the audience is encouraged to react to the actors (because the actors) actually go out into the audience. It’s a funny, fast-paced show.”
Crawford said the students have been working all semester to put the show together. To get more students involved, the show is being presented by two separate casts, which will each do two performances, Crawford said. She said most of the cast members are music majors, while other non-majors have been previously involved in the department of music.
To add to the fun, Crawford said children are encouraged to attend the show dressed in their Halloween costumes. She stressed that the show should be fun for both older kids and very young ones.
“It really is suitable for all ages, so we don’t want families to feel like they can’t bring their 3-year-old because they’re worried about how they will behave,” Crawford said. “There’s no set of rules in terms of how to sit with this performance. We are wanting families and children to come, and we are encouraging those kids to wear their Halloween costumes if they want to, and we might have some special treats there. We also have a cap on what each family pays to get in. It’s $5 per ticket, but we won’t ask families to pay more than $20 per family.”
Crawford said Saturday’s shows are earlier in the day partly so families will have plenty of time to get ready for trick-or-treating that night. The City of Murray recently announced that official trick-or-treating hours in the city would be 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, since Halloween is on a Sunday this year.
