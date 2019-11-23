MURRAY — A collaborative effort between two classes from two different learning institutions is looking to teach students more than just how to find the restroom in another language.
Spanish students from Robert Fritz’s class within the Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts are working with Sarah Loveless’ Spanish 1 students at Calloway County High School. The collaborative effort is a book study on the coming-of-age novel, “The House on Mango Street,” by Sandra Cisneros.
Loveless said her students have been participating in literary discussions about the book with Fritz’s Spanish literature students for a total of five weeks. At the end of these discussions, her students are going to create art projects to show what they have learned from the novel. These projects will then be on display at the Curris Center on the MSU campus, and in the CCHS library.
“At Murray State, we have what is called the Service Learning Scholars, where students get academic credit for doing a service project,” Fritz said. “I am teaching an intro to literature in Spanish class this semester, and I wanted my students to learn the principles of literary analysis by preparing lessons about a text that is related to Hispanic culture.”
Fritz said his students learn about the process of literary analysis through preparing lessons for the students at the high school level. Loveless said her students come away with a greater understanding of Hispanic culture.
“It is a coming of age novel, and it talks about what it is like to be Hispanic and American,” Loveless said. “Their culminating project for this is they will create some form of art project that shows what they have learned about another culture, or possible their culture since I have several Mexican-American students in my classes.”
Loveless said the effort will hopefully touch on aspects of Hispanic culture that her students may be unaware of. She said that it also can help her students of Hispanic culture feel a little less isolated by sharing more of their own culture with their peers.
“This books shows what it is like growing up with two cultures,” Loveless said. “It shows what it is like to try and blend in with the American culture, while also trying to preserve your culture at home. And I think it helps my students become more sensitive and informed about other cultures.”
Fritz said the class was a good opportunity to highlight Hispanic culture in a more in-depth way for local students at the high school level.
“I was hoping to collaborate with a local high school teacher so we could share what we do on campus with local students, so that we can show that the skills we learn in the classroom have value in our wider society,” Fritz said. “I chose this book in particular because it touches on a lot of issues that are really important politically and culturally in our country right now. It deals a lot with immigration, language and identity. And the book does a great job of helping the reader adopt the perspective of a young, Latina woman.
“So I think it is an important tool for cultivating cultural understanding. Also, as a work of Latina literature, by a U.S. Latina author, I think it is a good reminder that being Latino is just another way of being American.”
