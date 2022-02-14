MURRAY – Most industry leaders agree that electric vehicles are the wave of the future, and with two EV battery plants being planned within less than three hours away in both directions, Murray State University is trying to position itself to be a training ground for the electric revolution.
Ford Motor Company announced plans last September to to build two new “massive, environmentally and technologically advanced campuses” in Tennessee and Kentucky to produce the next generation of electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Ford said it would be the largest-ever U.S. investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer and, together with its partner, SK Innovation, would be investing a total of $11.4 billion and create nearly 11,000 new jobs at the mega-sites.
Ford said the $5.6 billion mega campus in Stanton, Tennessee, which is outside of Memphis, would be called BlueOval City and would create approximately 6,000 new jobs. In Glendale, Kentucky, which is in Hardin County near Elizabethtown, the partners plan to build a $5.8 dedicated battery manufacturing complex called billion BlueOval SK Battery Park, which is expected to create 5,000 jobs.
Although it will be some time before the plants are built and begin hiring, Murray State President Bob Jackson said the university’s School of Engineering is poised to be able to take advantage of plants and the opportunities they will present when completed.
“We are strategically located between two new Ford battery plants that are coming into this region – one in the Commonwealth of Kentucky in Glendale, not very far to the east, and one near Memphis,” Jackson said. “We are located between these two planned entities, and we’re positioning ourselves academically to make a difference in this area in order to benefit our students, faculty and staff as we advance economic and workforce development initiatives in our region.”
Jackson and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Tim Todd briefly addressed the subject during December’s quarterly meeting of the Board of Regents.
“I’m very proud of the faculty at the School of Engineering and the Department of Chemistry and Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences,” Todd said. “They are exploring ways and developing degree pathways relating to alternate energy. The president identified that several months ago, and we asked the dean and the director and the chairs to identify a group of faculty that would be interested in developing a program around that.”
Todd said the field of alternative energies had been identified as a growing field by the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, and Murray State is planning to stay ahead of the trend.
“The consultants have identified that alternate energy is very viable as a field for employment of students educated in that area, specifically in this region,” Todd said. “So it’s a wonderful vision, and they’re really taking strong ownership of it and they’re really doing a great job in proceeding with that. In addition to pathways for certificates, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees, we’re also going to be linking that with our Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development to get that further linked out in the region.”
Danny Claiborne, director of the Murray State School of Engineering, said that although discussions are in a very early phase at this point, the ultimate goal is for Murray State to be a regional leader in training the next generation of automotive workers in the realm of design and manufacturing.
“Obviously, our School of Engineering is interested in the future of alternative energy,” Claiborne said. “That’s a no-brainer. We’ve been having these conversations for some time with university administration, formal and informal, about what direction Murray State perceives being critical for this region, particularly the greater region, with the companies that are looking at alternative power. So we understand that this needs to be on our radar.”
Claiborne said that while there are a lot of steps left to take the engineering programs to where the university would like it to be, there are already existing programs that support alternative energy. For example, an engineering physics degree currently offers a track in electric engineering, which supports students going into research or manufacturing careers in alternative energy, he said. Students are also already getting experience in the field, including one who is doing an internship this summer in Evansville, Indiana with an firm doing engineering design, he added.
Another example Claiborne cited is how the School of Engineering switched an annual senior project from a gas-fueled “Baja buggy” to an electric ATV.
“We’ve worked now for two years on an electric vehicle that our senior projects work on, and I don’t know that we’ll ever change that,” Claiborne said. “I think we’ve seen the writing on the wall, and our engineering faculty and our students are interested and excited about moving our programs and our research in support of these areas.
“We’ve got students that will graduate this May that will have a fairly significant background and experience with alternative power and would be great engineering staff for these companies that have moved into this region. We have a program on campus called electro mechanical engineering technology … and one of our faculty teaches alternative energy … The engineering technology includes more of what we call ‘plot engineering,’ and those students are going out into positions in the manufacturing world of alternative energy resources and equipment. So what we’re doing in the School of Engineering now is preparing students to enter not only these companies that have moved into our region, but go anywhere in the world and support research and/or manufacturing in alternative power and alternative energy.”
Claiborne said the long-term plan is to put together a more comprehensive, interdisciplinary program in alternative energies that would give students stronger experience than is currently available at Murray State. He said no one from the university has had any conversations with Ford yet, but faculty members hope to visit multiple companies over the summer and over the next few months.
“I think we’re some years away from jumping full speed ahead into that, but I don’t want people in this community and this region thinking we’re avoiding these conversations,” Claiborne said. “We’ve already embedded some of this information, and some of our students are already prepared to go into that workforce. It’s just that, long term, I think Murray State could be more intentional about offering programs that explicitly explicit address these (disciplines) over the course of four years.”
Claiborne said he is preparing to retire at the end of June, so current program coordinator Jamie Rogers will be taking over as interim director of the School of Engineering on July 1. Rogers said the chemistry department and manufacturing programs would be just as important as the engineering physics program – which would deal more with the design aspects – in shaping the future of Murray State’s alternative energy training. While no relationship has yet been established with Ford in regard to the battery plants, Rogers said it is common for the School of Engineering to seek out partnerships whenever and wherever possible.
“That’s honestly just our MO in the School of Engineering,” Rogers said. “We’re constantly talking to our industry partners on what the needs are. We talk to industry partners in Hopkinsville and Madisonville and Paducah and, obviously, the Murray area, and try to adapt our curriculum to those needs. Obviously, (Ford) could be a huge employer in our region, so there will efforts made to make connections with them. We did that when iwis came to town and we had a relationship with Briggs & Stratton for years when they were here, so we’re always looking for those relationships to create internship opportunities and other opportunities for the students. And part of that is that the industry contacts are giving us feedback on strengths and weaknesses of our curriculum and what changes we can make.
“I have no doubt that over time, Alternative energy will make its way even more into our curriculum. We already talk about some of that stuff and we have classes on sustainable design for civil engineering students. So the idea of sustainability is already being taught, but certainly alternative energy methods in the actual design of alternative energy systems will be things that come in overtime just because that’s the way the world’s going.”
