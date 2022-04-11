MURRAY - On April 22, the students in the Murray State University Electromechanical Engineering program will compete in the NFPA Fluid Power Vehicle Challenge with a hydraulically powered bicycle. The competition challenges students to build a bicycle that runs on fluid power. If the team wins the tournament, they receive a grant for the engineering department.
All of the bike parts, with the exception of the solid medal frame, were built by Grady Busbey and Tyler Kuykendall, both from Webster County, and Boaz Burnett from Calloway County. The other students who worked on the bike are Austin Hawkins from Calloway County, Michael Antes from Benton, Nate Heady from Owensboro, James Riddle from Medina, Tennessee, and Dami Ogunjimi from Lagos, Nigeria.
The competition consists of three different races. The sperm race tests the speed, the next race is an endurance race that lasts for 20 minutes, and then a lap race. Each team has to build their bike to adapt to each race.
“We’re trying to get the transmission to be pneumatically actuated - that hasn’t been done in the competition before,” said Burnett. “We have a separate motor for the human power side. The accumulator optimizes and relieves pressure, and it can run up to 8000 psi.”
Another part of the competition is presenting your bicycle and the bike’s inner workings to the other teams, said Busby. “Every team gets to see how every other team’s bike works. The teams are constantly changing, and you need to keep innovating to win.”
The basic idea is to pedal and use the human power to charge the circuit, said Burnett.
“The pump goes into a manifold, which redirects the (electric) flow into a motor. This charges up the accumulator and stores the hydraulic pressure from the human powered circuit up to 3000 psi.” Burnett said.
Jake Hildebrant, associate professor in the school of engineering, explained that many of their projects are a fun way to learn and prepare the students for automation in the engineering field. The program is also a good way for the talented engineers to connect with professionals in the industry.
Throughout the competitions, the engineering program at MSU has competed against several other colleges including Purdue University, University of Akron, Milwaukee School of Engineering, University of Cincinnati, Western Michigan, West Virginia Tech, Cal Poly State and Iowa State.
Burnett pointed to a poster of a previous win in the competition. “The bike design here is very similar to our current one. The accumulator on theirs (in the picture) is just massive.” he laughed. “The rule of the accumulator being a set size became a thing when Murray State dominated that year.”
The electromechanical engineering and technology program are only two of many programs offered by the MSU School of Engineering. These include design engineering, engineering physics, manufacturing engineering, construction management, and cyber security.
The engineering and technology programs offer hands-on experience and the ability to practice hands-on troubleshooting.
