MURRAY- The students in the Murray State University Electromechanical Engineering program won second place in the NFPA Fluid Power Vehicle Challenge with their hydraulically powered bicycle. The MSU team also won second place overall and in all of the other races. The MSU team was only beaten by Iowa State who won first in every race.
The MSU team won the best use of pneumatics award. To be considered for this award, the team had to display creativity, efficiency and safety. The challenge to incorporate pneumatics onto the vehicle wasn’t required, but it encouraged the teams to explore pneumatic applications.
The bikes were first judged to make sure they fit the design constraints. These include adequate safety features, the weight of the bike, and the components used.
Boaz Burnett, from Calloway County, explained the essence of how the bike operates, “We had a lot of component failures that we were only able to overcome by the tireless work of our team and our faculty advisors, Roger Riquelme and Jordan Garcia,” Burnett said. “We had a hose blow on the day of the competition that would have disqualified us, but we were able to repair it in two hours.”
The parts were put together by Grady Busbey and Tyler Kuykendall, both from Webster County, and Boaz Burnett from Calloway County. The other students who worked on the bike are Austin Hawkins from Calloway County, Michael Antes from Benton, Nate Heady from Owensboro, James Riddle from Medina, Tennessee, and Dami Ogunjimi from Lagos, Nigeria.
“I am fully confident that we could have won at least one of the races if we didn’t have components fail,” Burnett said. “In the sprint race we lost by one second. That was only due to our human power side having a part fail which didn’t allow us to pedal.”
The electronics were controlled using a programmable logic controller (PLC) which is one of the main focuses of the electromechanical engineering degree. All the students currently on the team are EMT majors. Several parts were custom made using a computer aided design, 3d printing, and water jetting.
They used a photo reflective sensor to detect engine rpm and then transferred the data to the PLC in order to shift the transmission. The team essentially turned a manual motorcycle transmission into an automatic transmission, complete with manual overrides if they needed it.
The team competed in three races. The sprint race was 600 meters long where the bikes used pre-stored hydraulic pressure and peddling. The efficiency race used pre-stored hydraulic pressure to see how far the bike could go without pedaling. The endurance race tested how far the bike could go in 20 minutes without hydraulic pre-charge. Another aspect of the endurance test is that it tested the bike’s brakes regenerative capabilities by forcing the driver to come to a complete stop during part of the race. This aspect of the endurance race measured how far one can go off only hydraulic pressure.
Heady said, “While we’re happy to have placed second, especially when competing with such talented schools and students, we’re already looking forward to next year and how we can improve for that competition.”
