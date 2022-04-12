MURRAY – Murray State University Engineering students program and troubleshoot problems in the automation lab. The students learn how to program Programmable Logic Controllers or PLCs.
Originally Jim Benson, a retired faculty member, created the first set of PLC trainers. These trainers are continuously used by students to learn skills needed by the mechanical industry.
Professors Jake Hildebrant and Roger Riquelme teach a class called mechatronics. They use parts donated by the industry to simulate PID, which is an automated loop in a machine.
The students work on the process trainer, and gain industrial experience. The machine sorts the material by color and material. The sensors feed into the PLC, which controls which slot the objects fall into.
He (Hildebrant) put a black puck onto a conveyor belt. “The sensors say, hey that’s metal. It activates a cylinder in the middle and shuts off the process once it goes through. It’s really simple how we use automation for sorting materials,” he said.
The students, Garbiel Claxton, Carson Elliot, Ethan Hahus, Nate Heady, Austyn Pivoras, Ben Schutte, Colton Wilson and Grady Busbey programmed the process trainers in the Electrical Mechanical Engineering and Technology Program at Murray State University.
The students even built all of the process control trainers themselves, saving the program thousands of dollars, Hildebrant said. “We needed a process control trainer, so students built these from scratch.”
The professors estimated that the cost of buying a process control trainer would be between $35,000 to $75,000. “We built them for $5,000,” Hildebrant said. “They’re basically a water treatment simulation.”
“Roger and I had to go to Fuji Automatic Numerical Control (FANUC) to do training so that when students take our course they can become certified in the field, as well,” said Hildebrant.
This training is a requirement for the industries involved in robotics and automation.
One good thing about our program, since we’re tied to the industry, is the industry donates a lot of equipment to us,” Hildebrant said. “It helps us to build trainers at a lower cost, some of these trainers are super expensive. This really helps our students out, because they are in a field that’s in demand in a very niche market. They’re getting very high salaries in very competitive positions in the industry.”
The electrical mechanical engineering and technology programs are focused on automation and controls so the students can be prepared.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.