MURRAY – During a town hall held last week to discuss the draft budget for 2022-23, Murray State University President Bob Jackson said he would recommend to the Board of Regents a 1.95% tuition increase and a 2.5%-3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for employees.
Jackson said his administration had spent many months working on the budget, but it was not possible to finish the draft version until after Kentucky’s legislative session ended on April 15. The recommendations were then discussed with the Budget Advisory Committee, and the recommendations will be presented to the Board of Regents for final approval. The board’s Finance Committee is scheduled to hold a special-called meeting on Thursday, May 26, and the full board’s next quarterly meeting will be Friday, June 3. The Council on Postsecondary Education will approve tuition rates at its June 17 meeting.
Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley said the administration is proposing an increase in employee compensation – including salary and benefits – of 2.5%-3% across the board for all employees hired before April 1. She said this would be the largest COLA since the 2013-14 fiscal year and would cost the university around $2.4 million. The average salary would be $54,730 and the average raise from this COLA model will be $1,642, she said.
Dudley said there will be no increase in premiums for the health and wellness plan, with employees paying for less than 15% of the total cost and the university picking up the remaining cost.
Dudley also explained how contributions to the Kentucky Employees Retirement System (KERS) would affect the budget this year and in the years to come. She said the university will be paying a fixed payment of $7,233,295 into KERS this year and anticipate paying that amount annually for the next 30 years. She said the state appropriation for the fixed payment this year is $3,270,900 and Murray State had already allocated $2,981,031 for the fixed payment, which leaves a shortfall of $981,364 that the university will have to pick up this year.
In addition, Dudley said that after this year, the state will be decreasing its appropriations for the fixed KERS payments by 10% each year for the next five years.
“We’ve got to pick up that difference, so by the time we get to Fiscal Year ‘28, we’re going to be paying $1.6 million more,” Dudley said. “… eventually, when we get down five more years, we’re going to be paying 79%, almost 80% to KERS, for our employees that are on KERS,” Dudley said. “That’s not everybody. We know a lot of folks in here (at the town hall) are on TRS (Teachers’ Retirement System) or an optional retirement plan, but this is about half of our budget for retirement.”
Pay and benefits for faculty and staff make up 75.5% of the annual budget, Jackson said.
Dudley said the administration would be proposing a 1.95% tuition increase, which is just below the maximum increase of 2% the Council on Postsecondary Education is allowing this year. Dudley also said dining rates are expected to increase 5.8%.
Jackson said 71% of the budget is enrollment-based, meaning most of it comes from tuition and fees. To make things easier on student families during the pandemic, Jackson said tuition had a 0% increase three years ago, which was followed two years ago by a 1% increase and 0.9% increase last year, making the three-year average 0.65%.
Moving forward, Jackson said most of the recurring state funds for Murray State and other public Kentucky universities will be in the form of performance funding, which is based on 11 metrics. He said this is the first year Murray State will receive an allocation from performance funding, which is projected to be $3.3 million. That money comes from a $97.3 million pool that will be shared and replenished each year by the public universities.
“Next fall, we’re going to spend a great deal of time at the institution talking about performance funding with our faculty, our staff, our deans, our chairs, our administrators and others in regard to this process of performance funding and … (asking) how can we improve monies we receive from performance funding? The better we do and the better we manage those 11 metrics (the more we’ll get). We’d like to turn $3.3 million into $5 million, not $2.5 million the other way.”
Dudley said there is no proposed reduction in employee benefits despite increases in retirement funding and health insurance costs, adding that the administration tried to hold employees “harmless” by covering a little over $600,000 in health insurance increases. She said another budget consideration was the continued flattening of net tuition pricing structure by adding regional states. Other factors included technology infrastructure and system security investments; facilities asset preservation and new construction; a $2 million contingency; increases in scholarships and aid funding due to more needs-based requirements and enrolling more students from regional states; and allocating enough funding to ensure academic quality and program growth.
Several faculty and staff members expressed dissatisfaction with the COLA proposal during the question-and-answer session at the end of the town hall, while some had other related observations. Aaron Irvin, an associate professor of history, said the COLA increases over the last few years have not even come close to keeping up with the national inflation rate, which he said essentially amounted to a substantial pay cut for employees. Eran Guse, associate professor of economics, said he thinks it is unfortunate that while a business can raise prices to make up revenue losses from inflation, the university is prohibited by the CPE from similarly raising tuition prices enough to properly reward employees. He said he is also worried about the future, especially since the U.S. Department of Commerce recently reported an unexpected 1.4% decline in gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2022.
