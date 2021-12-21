LOS ANGELES, Calif. – After a two-year hiatus, the Tournament of Roses Parade is set to return on Jan. 1, 2022. This year, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation enlisted the help of Murray State graduate Mitchum Owen and his company Milo Digital LLC to develop customized software to streamline the process of organizing the parade.
According to Owen, “Parades are a lot more complicated than you think they are! As a spectator, you are worried about getting there on time, finding a place to park and making sure you have a place to set up your chair; but there is a lot more going on behind the scenes to get all of these people together and put on a show for you.”
Organizers found Mitchum’s company online. “They reached out to us and had us complete a response and estimate for their RFP process. So, we applied for it and got selected.”
Milo Digital staff had several meetings with the Foundation’s in-house communications team and stakeholders from throughout the organization to ensure they built a platform that would meet the organization’s needs.
“We had to learn about how the parade functions and all of the different volunteer groups and committees,” said Owen. “It’s amazing how complex it actually is when you look behind the curtain. There are hundreds of volunteers and thousands of participants from all over the world – the bands apply two years before the parade happens – so there’s a lot of logistics behind the scenes that all have to be coordinated and planned.”
Owen said he and his team, “Organized the information and the workflow into a web-based dashboard that could be used for applications, application management and approval processes. Once an entry is approved, there are all these different forms they have to fill out providing additional information about their float – how many people will be on it, how many flowers were used, what their budget was for the float, how many trumpet players do they have – and you have to collect all of this data. You also have to get VISA waivers and, this year, a new requirement, the COVID health forms have to be collected as well.”
“So, we’re collecting all of that and then that is all made available to the backend staff and volunteers to organize, export, report and follow-up on all this stuff to make sure it is all collected and sent to the right committees.”
“The thing I thought was really cool about the portal is that we actually take that information from all of the different forms and combine it to a media guide which is shared with the broadcasters. It pulls information from each of the applications ‘This band won these awards… they have this number of participants… this is their third year participating in the parade’ That kind of information is gathered for them in a concise, easy-to-read format, so they can just flip through the document as the floats come down the road.”
Owen graduated from MSU in 2006 with a degree in journalism and mass communications and received a master’s degree from IU School of Informatics in 2008.
