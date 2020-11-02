MURRAY – Murray State University held homecoming ceremonies on Saturday, albeit in a much more muted way than usual amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
After holding a “banner parade” Saturday morning along 16th Street with Grand Marshals Jerry and Judy Rhoads of Madisonville, Dakota Ray and Lauren Wagner were named the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen, respectively. At noon, officials cut the ribbon on a new statue of the university’s first president, James W. Carr, in front of the newly renamed James W. Carr Hall, formerly the Carr Health Building. Shortly after, another ribbon-cutting was held in front of the new Racer One statue near the entrance to the Curris Center.
“This is an exciting day in the history of Murray State University,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “We have discussed adding these enhancements for many years. Our history and traditions are vitally important and these additions will add a great deal to our campus. I am very grateful to Dr. Jack and Janice Rose and other major donors who made these projects a reality.”
Former Murray State faculty member Melvin Henley was on hand for the dedications, and he said he was the only one present to have met Carr, as well as university founder Rainey T. Wells, who was MSU’s second president. He said he started first grade in 1941 at what was then called the Murray State Training School when he had a chance encounter with the man.
“In the third grade, the teacher was taking us across campus for some reason, I don’t remember what for, and we met Dr. Carr coming from his home on 16th Street to the library,” Henley said. “He was working on a history of Murray State. The teacher stopped and introduced us to him. I still have that back in my memory. I knew Dr. Wells later, and I guess I’ve known every president from the first through today.”
