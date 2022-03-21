MURRAY – The Murray State University Board of Regents learned at its last quarterly meeting that the Kentucky General Assembly could be funding one of the institution’s top capital priorities in the next state budget.
Before Murray State Executive Director for Government and Institutional Relations Jordan Smith gave his report to the board during its March meeting, President Bob Jackson gave a preview, mentioning the most exciting news at the top: that funding for a new School of Nursing and Health Professions building is currently included in the six-year capital plan for both the House and Senate biennial budgets.
Jackson said the $45.5 million building is one of Murray State’s top priorities, so the administration is eager to see the project hopefully make it past the last step of getting through the Conference Committee to be included in the final version of the budget. The 2022 legislative session’s last day is April 15.
“It is not a done deal (but we’ll know) on or before April 15 – and we are grateful to our west Kentucky delegation and their support, the leadership of the House and Senate and their support (for that project),” Jackson said.
Dr. Dina Byars, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions, spoke during the MSU Spotlight portion of the meeting and briefly addressed the prospect of a new building. She said there are many reasons it would be beneficial, not the least of which is that it would give the school a more centralized location. Currently, the school is based at both the Applied Science Building and Mason Hall.
“Some people (ask), ‘Why do you need a new building?’ and it’s really more than that; it’s about teaching and learning practices,” Byers said. “If you were to go over to Mason Hall and listen to the information that the students are sharing and the faculty and the engagement that occurs over there, it’s just amazing, and I believe that by having this building funded, we will continue to grow and the engagement will increase. It’s important for our region, it’s important for our communities that we continue to educate students and keep them at the top for the workforce environment that is changing every day. We have to be ready for that.
“We do believe that we will also incorporate some new program offerings with this potential building, and as I mentioned, we’re in two separate places. We are in Applied Science and also Mason Hall. There are many teaching and learning activities we do that are interdisciplinary, and this would make it much easier for us to work together as a team. As nurses, we work together with physical therapists, occupational therapists and dietitians all the time, and we should be teaching our students how to do that. I think this would allow us that opportunity.”
Smith said the administration worked extremely hard to make sure the House and Senate included the project. Jackson said there are an estimated 30,000 nursing openings expected in the next five years in Kentucky. He said that means every university in state has a responsibility to do their best to fill them in the years ahead.
“I think we all learned in the pandemic the importance of many occupations in many fields, but especially with nursing and health professions,” Jackson said.
