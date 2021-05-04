MURRAY – Scott Erickson, a 36-year veteran of Murray State University’s Department of Music, was honored by friends and colleagues Tuesday with an outdoor retirement reception.
According to a College of Humanities and Fine Arts newsletter, Erickson will retire at the end of the spring 2021 semester after having taught oboe, bassoon and saxophone; woodwind methods and woodwind chamber ensembles. He received his undergraduate degree in music education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his MA in woodwind instruments from the University of Michigan.
“Professor Erickson’s students have had much success in Kentucky Music Teacher’s Association competitions and Kentucky All-Collegiate Band auditions,” the newsletter said. “His high school students have achieved similar honors in KMTA and Kentucky All-State ensemble auditions. Former students of Mr. Erickson have served on faculties at universities in Texas and Indiana, while another former student is a member of the West Point Band.”
Erickson has performed with various regional orchestras in the Midwest and is currently playing principal oboe in the Paducah Symphony and principal bassoon in the Jackson Symphony. In addition to teaching and performing, he has served as a clinician at state conferences of the Kentucky Music Educator’s Association, KMTA and the College Music Society.
Erickson and his wife, Madea, are planning to move to Lexington, where their oldest daughter, Alyssa, also lives. Their younger daughter, Lauren Gremizzi, lives in Chicago with her husband. Scott said retirement is bittersweet after spending most of his career always knowing what to expect the next year.
“It’s a little bit strange not knowing what the future is going to hold, but I’m also really fortunate that wherever I live, I can be teaching still,” he said. “I will likely work with high school and middle school kids teaching one-on-one lessons. I can always do that, and there’s always the possibility of adjunct teaching at another university, either lessons on one of the instruments I teach, or I’ve also taught music appreciation a lot through the years. It’s kind of exciting having a change, and since we’re going to be in Lexington, I’ve never lived in a bigger city for a long period of time other than (earning my degrees), so that part is kind of an adventure.”
Madea said they met right after Scott started teaching at Murray State.
“He was 25 and I was 20, and he had just finished his master’s and came here and he was my saxophone instructor,” she said with a grin. “We met and the rest is history. We’ve been married 34 years, after dating for two years.”
“That was back in the ’80s, when anything went,” she added with a laugh. “We were not a scandal. It sounds scandalous (now), but it really wasn’t. He was so young when he came here – he was just a little kid!”
“Scott is great,” said Maribeth Crawford, associate professor of voice and opera. “He’s so positive and has a very calming personality. I’ve never seen him not happy. He said he always enjoyed coming to work, and he’s been a really good colleague, so I’m very happy for him.”
“I’m super lucky to have Scott as a colleague,” said Tana Field, associate professor of music. “I think for me, he’s always been one of the best sounding boards and has been a mentor to me. Whenever I’ve needed advice, his door was always open, so I’ve always appreciated that.”
“Scott’s like the ‘no drama’ guy; he always took everything in stride,” said Chris Mitchell, associate professor of music. “Musicians can sometimes be a little bit dramatic now and then, but he’s always kept everybody calm and he’s still super passionate about his teaching and his students. He’s had an incredible record of his students being successful all the way through his entire career. He probably has hundreds, if not thousands, of people who have been impacted by his teaching around the region and around the world, so he should be really proud.”
“We’re going to miss Scott; we hope he enjoys retirement,” said Amy McCann, associate professor of music.
Louis Servin, a fourth-year student from Paris, Tennessee, said he had to take Erickson’s woodwind methods class a second time because he had missed too many classes the first time around due to circumstances beyond his control.
“I just remember feeling awful that I had to drop the class because of that, but the second time, he still welcomed me with an open heart and was very encouraging despite what had happened before,” Servin said. “It was as if it never happened. He is just a very kind person and is very knowledgable as a teacher. I know he has had some amazing students, and he’s just a really great person to be around.”
