MURRAY – Although COVID-19 once again prevented the traditional in-person breakfast and program, that did not stop Murray State University officials and students from honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
A virtual celebration streamed on the MSU Office of Multicultural Initiatives YouTube page, and Murray State President Bob Jackson and others thanked the office, as well as the MLK Jr. Day of Service Planning Committee and S.G. Carthell, executive director of multicultural initiatives and the Dr. Marvin D. Mills Sr. Multicultural Center, for putting the program together.
“At Murray State University, we value diversity, equity and inclusion and strive to have a campus community where everyone feels welcome, safe and supported,” Jackson said. “I want to thank our faculty and staff for their efforts to create a supportive campus climate for our students. We have worked as an institution to promote these important tenets and will continue to put our words into action.
“Today is a day we want you to reflect and embrace the value of service to others. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, and I quote, ‘Everybody can be great because everybody can serve.’ Dr. King was a minister, educator and social justice activist. He led the Civil Rights Movement that focused on non-violent protest. Dr. King’s vision of equality and civil disobedience changed the world for the better. It paved the way for the many strides we now enjoy related to diversity, equity and inclusion.
“While we recognize we still have work to do, we celebrate Dr. King’s dedication to justice, humanity, equality and social change today. We’re also mindful of the ultimate sacrifice he paid to pursue peace and justice for all. The continuing challenges of the pandemic and the recent tornadoes and severe weather we have experienced in western Kentucky should remind us of how much unites us (as) opposed to those things that might divide us. This year’s theme – ‘Living the Dream: Building Excellence Through Collaboration’ – is timely, as we have seen many caring, courageous and giving people from all walks of life come together to serve their fellow citizens in the commonwealth during some very trying times.”
Carthell spoke about the MLK Racers Challenge, an initiative to get students, faculty, staff and the community involved in the Day of Service. It is planned to be an annual program, and this year, the Mills Multicultural Center – which is located inside the Curris Center – will be accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day until Friday of this week. A list of needed items can be found at murraystate.edu/omi. With their donations, students within the categories of Athletics, Greek Life, Residential Colleges and Student Organizations will earn points for their groups and compete with one another. A “traveling trophy” will also be awarded each year to the group that earns the most points overall, Carthell said.
“Thank you for your continued support of this holiday and making it not just a day where you sit and do nothing, but where you go out and really make a difference because this is what it’s about,” Carthell said. “Dr. King’s legacy is rooted in service to others, and … we are standing on the back of Dr. King and so many others who have allowed the opportunity – through their effort and their hard work and sacrifice – to be where we are today. Do we have everything the way we want it? Of course not. Are there things we need to do to get better? Of course (there are). But we want to take today to celebrate (King) and to celebrate the work of us coming together as a community and taking those things that make us bond together, those things we have in common, and … be the best we can be.”
Darren Russell, president of the Black Student Council, referenced a King quote about steadily moving forward and making progress, saying students in his organization are trying to live by those words.
“The Black Student Council follows in the footsteps of Dr. King as we act as a voice for students of color on campus and continue to keep moving forward to ensure that all the needs of all the students are met at Murray State,” Russell said. “Today is not only a day of celebration, but also a Day of Service. As you go through today, think about what you can do in service of others, giving your time or donating … it’s important not only for helping the community, but it also honors the legacy of Dr. King.”
Jackson and Tim Todd, MSU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, both referenced the four guiding principles of the MSU Community Commitment and encouraged everyone watching to try to live up to those ideals. Those principles are to accept one another, learn from one another, create an atmosphere of positive engagement and to challenge racism, discrimination, phobias and biases.
“Dr. King always knew the importance of education,” Todd said, “and I think this quote from him warrants repeating: ‘The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education.’ I want to echo Dr. Jackson’s invitation for you all to participate in this year’s MLK Jr. Racers Challenge. We know the recent tornadoes in western Kentucky – including in my hometown of Dawson Springs – have devastated many members of those communities. When you also consider the severe weather we have experienced after the tornadoes, we should come together in the spirit of community and collaboration.”
Don Robertson, MSU’s vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, pointed out that the presentation was being filmed at the Mills Multicultural Center and paid tribute to its namesake.
“This is an appropriate location to bring this message to you because Dr. Mills and his wife, Eunice, typified and lived the principles and values of Dr. King,” Robertson said. “The message of love, peace, kindness and service, the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion every day of the year. In essence, simply being kind to each other. … as Dr. King said, life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’ The Martin Luther King Racer Jr. Racer Challenge gives us an opportunity to answer the question in a very positive manner.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.