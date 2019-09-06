MURRAY – The Murray State Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two possible suspects in a weekend burglary at Stewart Stadium.
In a Facebook post Thursday, MSU Police said the burglary occurred between 2:30 a.m. and 2:50 a.m. Saturday. They are still looking for two male suspects. One suspect is described as a short, thin, white male with light colored shorts and a green hooded sweatshirt. The other was not described, police said. They were last seen jumping the gate on the northeast side of Stewart Stadium.
MSU Police posted an update later on Thursday saying they had found the vehicle suspected to be connected with the crime within 25 minutes of the original post because of Facebook followers sharing the information. However, police later updated the post again, saying the occupants of the suspected vehicle were determined to not be involved in the burglary.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MSU Police at 270-809-2222.
