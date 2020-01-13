The Murray State University Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the people responsible for vandalism to several locations on campus on the evening of Dec. 24, 2019.
According to the MSU Police Department’s Facebook page, much of the graffiti is unique and appears to be the work of vandals who commit these types of crimes regularly. If you have information regarding the persons responsible for this damage, please contact the Murray State Police Department at (270) 809-2222 or by using the LiveSafe app.
