MURRAY – With gasoline currently costing around $4 a gallon in Murray, household budgets are being severely crunched. According to an economics professor at Murray State University, bringing prices back down is a difficult proposition because multiple factors led to the problem to begin with.
While $4 a gallon would be tough to stomach at any time, it might feel especially hard on the pocketbook right now because of how much prices have risen in the last two years. Eran Guse, associate professor of economics and finance at Murray State, said gas prices plummeted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic because most countries were closing everything and shutting down their economies. That caused worldwide demand to drop sharply, leading to gas under $2 a gallon for the first time in many years.
“Oil took a big hit because of (the shutdown), but once these different countries started opening up and operating again, we had an increase in demand in oil,” Guse said. “And since we’re talking about gasoline, we have to basically understand about 70% of the price of gasoline is reflected in the price of crude oil. The price of gasoline and crude oil really move together, so if you’re looking for what’s really pushing these gas prices, it’s crude oil, which has different uses then just making gasoline.”
At the beginning of 2021, the average price for gas was $2.46 a gallon, Guse said. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it was about $3.50, and that roughly $1 increase is the result of a combination of reduction of supply and rise in demand, he said. The economy grew faster in 2021 than many anticipated, and the federal stimulus checks also led to the average American having more money to spend. Since many people were staying at home through much of 2020, there was a lot of pent-up demand for travel once the economy opened back up, Guse said.
Although oil prices reached $120 a barrel last week, Guse said the current situation is not actually as bad as 2008 when adjusted for inflation. He said the peak price of oil came in the fall of 2008 with the financial crisis and worldwide recession, and while prices then were similar to now, Guse said the average prices of goods and services, as well as incomes, were lower in 2008. While that might make the present seem less dire in comparison, Guse said prices always could – and likely will – get worse.
“Everyone is saying prices are historically high, but adjusting for inflation, not yet,” Guse said. “It’s going to get there, but not yet.”
There is much debate surrounding what to do about high fuel costs, and Guse said that while politicians across the ideological spectrum tend to be reductive and point the finger at a particular scapegoat, the matter is far more complicated than that.
“It’s really hard to put the blame on (any single factor),” Guse said. “You’ve got people on the right who are blaming this entirely on the Biden administration, you’ve got people on the left who are blaming this entirely on Ukraine, and really, it’s a hodgepodge of different things.”
Guse said that while prices were already trending upward, the steep rise in the last few weeks can be largely blamed on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the West’s subsequent response. Now that the U.S. is cutting off Russian oil imports, that further reduces the supply. Although no one knows how the crisis in Ukraine will end, doing something to immediately bring gas prices down is easier said than done, Guse said.
“People have a good point in stating that if we had the ability to extract oil, it would be helpful,” Guse said. “However, it’s expensive to extract oil and there’s no guarantee that you’re going to get anything out there, so there’s not a high probability of success. … We have to think about this: how long is the invasion of Ukraine going to last? It could last another week, it could be over tomorrow, it could last another two years. We don’t know. As an individual (oil producer) trying to think about whether or not I want to put a whole bunch of money into this uncertain investment, (I’m wondering) will I get oil or will I not? I don’t know until I actually try to drill, and that can be very difficult.”
Guse said that while selling more gas is profitable for oil companies, investing more in production could backfire for oil companies if the market experiences a downturn because that would cut into their profits. He noted that President Joe Biden and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently pointed out that there are lands available for oil producers to lease, but leasing it, buying or renting machinery and hiring workers is not a speedy process.
“That’s not something you do overnight,” Guse said. “It can take six to 12 months to do that, so it’s not a quick thing and the market could change by the time you do it, so it’s an investment with a lot of uncertainty. It’s a lot easier for existing places to get more oil.”
Obviously, U.S. oil production is far from the only factor affecting prices, and Guse said prices will also depend a lot on what oil exporters like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and many others decide to do. He said OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is likely one of the big reasons prices are so high now. Price relief could be on the way if OPEC’s members start extracting more oil, but that effect would also take some time, Guse said.
Guse said that around 2018, OPEC lost a lot of its power because there was a lot of drilling happening in the U.S., but after American companies ramped down production, OPEC regained much of its control on world markets again. Whether one agrees or disagrees with Biden’s push for green energy initiatives, Guse said he believes the administration did scare a lot of oil companies away from producing more. If your goal is for environmentally friendly technology to one day replace fossil fuels, Guse said it stands to reason that you would want oil prices to increase so consumers are encouraged to move toward green energy and for companies to pour more resources into technology to meet the growing demand. Of course, the problem is that in the interim, high gas prices are squeezing people hard.
Guse added, though, that while the Biden administration canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and implementing restrictions on drilling locations might have had some effect on oil prices in the long term, to point at the president and ignore everything else is drastically oversimplifying the issue.
