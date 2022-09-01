MURRAY – With this week’s planned launch of Artemis I being the first rocket to head to the moon in 50 years, the head of Murray State University’s School of Engineering says he hopes it will pique young peoples’ interest in studying space exploration or pursuing other careers in the STEM field.

NASA’s $4.1 billion Artemis I rocket was supposed to launch on Monday, but was “scrubbed” – or delayed – due to weather. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. and teams will meet on Thursday for another review prior to an official countdown start. However, the Space Launch Delta 45 weather squadron predicts only a 40% chance for good conditions that day. If it scrubs Saturday, the next window falls on Labor Day with a 90-minute opportunity that opens at 5:12 p.m. NASA said that would still be feasible since the agency only needs a 48-hour timeframe to replenish all the gases needed to refill the tank.