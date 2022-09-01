MURRAY – With this week’s planned launch of Artemis I being the first rocket to head to the moon in 50 years, the head of Murray State University’s School of Engineering says he hopes it will pique young peoples’ interest in studying space exploration or pursuing other careers in the STEM field.
NASA’s $4.1 billion Artemis I rocket was supposed to launch on Monday, but was “scrubbed” – or delayed – due to weather. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. and teams will meet on Thursday for another review prior to an official countdown start. However, the Space Launch Delta 45 weather squadron predicts only a 40% chance for good conditions that day. If it scrubs Saturday, the next window falls on Labor Day with a 90-minute opportunity that opens at 5:12 p.m. NASA said that would still be feasible since the agency only needs a 48-hour timeframe to replenish all the gases needed to refill the tank.
The Sentinel reported that Artemis I is supposed to send the uncrewed Orion capsule on a multi-week mission to orbit the moon. NASA’s goal is to test the limits of the launch system and spacecraft so it can move on to human missions. Those missions include Artemis II, an orbital moon mission slated for 2024, and Artemis III, which aims to return humans – including the first woman – to the lunar surface for the first times since Apollo 17 in December 1972. That flight could come as early as 2025, the Sentinel reported.
Dr. Jamie Rogers, interim director of the Murray State School of Engineering, said he has always been fascinated with space and wanted to be an astronaut when he was a child, even considering at one time going to the U.S. Air Force Academy to try to follow that career path. As a mechanical engineer, he doesn’t work with rockets or space travel, but he has seen a lot of students move into related fields after graduation.
“A lot of our engineering physics graduates go into the defense and aerospace industry,” Rogers said. “So they might not be working directly with NASA, but they’re working with defense contractors; we have people at Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman. There’s no one at Aerojet Rocketdyne, who makes the motors for the Artemis rocket, unfortunately. The company has a location in Huntsville, Alabama, where a lot of our students go, but I don’t know of any of our graduates that are there (at that company). But our students are involved in defense and aerospace projects that impact that whole industry, not necessarily just space exploration.”
Rogers said NASA’s goal to land Artemis III in another three years is an amazingly short timeline, but he noted that the gap between the Apollo program’s first crewed flight – Apollo 7 in October 1968 – and Apollo 11 landing eight months later was even shorter. He also noted NASA’s current goal of putting astronauts on the moon again by 2025 involves fewer missions than that 1968-69 period.
Obviously, 50 years is a long time to pass between two milestones, but when one considers the nature of space travel, half a century is practically an eternity in terms of technological advancement, Rogers said. With almost everyone who achieved the first moon landing now gone, the current mission is being handled by an entirely new generation, and Rogers said he hopes this new era of exploration gets today’s children and young adults excited about what could be accomplished in their lifetimes. Although space travel is undeniably expensive, he said the benefits are numerous, from spawning new technological innovations to encouraging the study of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
“I think we should explore space,” Rogers said. “Just the advancements that it brings to engineering, to people – it’s a worthwhile endeavor for us to go do, and so I think there’s also an inspirational part of it of. I remember as a kid, that idea of being an astronaut was something that got me interested in math and science. I was a ‘shuttle kid.’ I wasn’t born during Apollo, but the Space Shuttle (program between 1981 and 2011) always captured my attention.
“So I hope this captures people’s attention again … (It should help) STEM in general, just to give (kids) something they see as a potential, even if they never end up in that particular industry. We need more STEM interest and more STEM graduates in this country, so anything that inspires them to do it, to me, is a positive and is worthwhile. It is very, very expensive, and we can always weigh if it’s worth the cost, and people can debate it, but from an engineering perspective and from an educator’s perspective, I think it is.”
Rogers said that although the appeal of space exploration isn’t as widespread with the general public as it was after President John F. Kennedy announced the goal to land a man on the moon, a lot of his students have followed NASA over the years and are very interested in SpaceX, the private company founded by Elon Musk that has partnered with NASA on multiple missions.
“That’s where the hype is, following SpaceX on their advancements, so there are students here who want to go work for SpaceX,” Rogers said. “They’re following it and totally involved, and of course, then we have some who (would say), ‘What’s Artemis?’ I think the wonder of space exploration just isn’t as broad as it was in the ‘60s because we’ve done it before.”
Rogers said that in the ‘60s, NASA’s chief concern was the Space Race and getting to the moon before the Soviets, and there wasn’t as much focus on sustaining continued moon missions in the years after that. Instead of planning extended missions to the moon, Rogers said NASA did what it had to do to land humans there as quickly as possible. He hopes, though, that the agency will now be committed to keeping up that momentum moving forward after the new missions.
“Hopefully, they’re making decisions (for the) long-term, whether it’s research on the moon, whether it’s a launching point from there to Mars, whatever the long-term goals might be,” Rogers said. “Hopefully it’s more sustainable this time and we’re not just doing it to say we did it again – because then that’s a waste of money. … Artemis III is supposed to land on the south pole of the moon because we believe there’s a big ice field there, based on other probes they’ve sent. We know if we’re going to stay anywhere long-term, there has to be water (so we need to know how much water is there). I don’t think even NASA has said what the long-term plan is other than just to get there, but I’m sure they’re talking about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.