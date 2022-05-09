MURRAY – After last week’s small interest rate increase, an economics professor at Murray State University says he is still concerned the Federal Reserve is not going to be able stave off potential hardships ahead.
While the economy had been steadily growing for months – even with major obstacles like rapidly escalating inflation, a nationwide worker shortage and supply chain problems – that changed on April 28 when the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that the gross domestic product had unexpectedly declined by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2022. With inflation continuing to limit consumer buying power, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced last Wednesday that the Fed was raising its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, which is the largest hike since 2000. According to CNBC, the rate hike pushed the federal funds rate to a range of 0.75%-1%. According to CME Group data, current market pricing has the rate rising to 2.75%-3% by year’s end.
“Inflation is much too high, and we understand the hardship it is causing,” Powell said during a Wednesday news conference. “We’re moving expeditiously to bring it back down.”
Eran Guse, assistant professor of economics in Murray State’s Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business, said the interest rate hike was exactly what the markets expected. While it might be a step in the right direction to stave off more inflation, Guse said he fears it probably won’t be enough to stop worse problems on the horizon.
“(The rate) is still insanely low,” Guse said. “We typically don’t see an interest rate that low, especially when the central bank is trying to fight inflation. That’s not going to do it. So, my worry is that this increase in the interest rate is not going to lead to a big reduction in inflation.”
Guse said the Fed is in a tight spot because it has the dual mandate of keeping both prices and output stable.
“That’s kind of hard because you’re trying to shoot for two targets, and typically when you shoot for one target, you’re missing the other target,” he said. “So, it’s a question of: should we really hit hard on inflation? If you do that, you have to raise interest rates. And if you raise interest rates, that leads to fewer opportunities for businesses and individuals to get loans. That reduces spending, and that’s going to have a negative effect on the economy. With a negative 1.4% GDP growth in the first quarter, and then if you increase interest rates, that may lead to continuous negative growth rates in the second quarter of 2022. At that point, I’m pretty sure we’d be in a recession. We might be in one right now.”
Unfortunately, it’s not possible for economists to definitively say when a recession has started until months have passed by. For example, the Great Recession started in December 2007, but that wasn’t announced until December 2008.
“It took a year for them to actually notice that,” Guse said. “That’s a problem with the central bank trying to conduct policy – they really don’t know how the economy is doing until afterward. They’re basically playing Monday morning quarterback and looking at it and trying to respond.”
Guse said that while the Fed obviously wants to prevent inflation from getting even worse, their concern is likely that getting too aggressive on interest rates could make the potential for a recession worse. But then, if the Fed doesn’t increase interest rates enough, high inflation could last for quite a while and still lead to at least a mild recession.
“My guess – and I’m judging by some of the comments made by the Federal Reserve – it appears to me that the Fed is worried about GDP data and unemployment more than they are inflation, so I don’t think they’re going to raise interest rates as much as they should,” Guse said.
Guse said the current economic situation reminds him of the earlier part of Paul Volcker’s tenure as Fed chairman. He said, though, that Volcker was a lot more aggressive compared to what the Fed is currently doing, and he allowed for interest rates to adjust.
“There’s a couple of different ways to conduct policy, but he focused on trying to control the money supply,” Guse said. “The reason why inflation occurs in the long run is because the money supply is growing too quickly, so to control inflation, you want to slow down the growth rate of the money supply for time. The result, unfortunately, is that when you slow down the growth rate of the money supply, this causes interest rates to go up very quickly. So that’s what happened in the early 1980s.”
“The prime interest rate – which is the lowest interest rate that banks charge their best customers – went up into the teens, far above what the inflation rate was. Right now, the prime rate is about 4% and the inflation rate is 8.5%. The prime rate should be above the inflation rate, so this is causing problems. If they really want to fight inflation, they need to probably increase the federal funds rate by more than 4%. If you do that at a half percent per meeting or so forth, it’s going to take eight more meetings, and by then, we would have more and more inflation. So I’m worried about that.”
Besides the problem of inflation, Guse said another issue with the interest rate currently being so low is that the Fed has nowhere to go if the economy gets worse. He said he doesn’t think it will get any lower, and ideally, he said he would like to see the Fed raise it enough to be able to react if it needs to.
“I foresee the federal funds rate going up to say 4%, 5% or 6% when this is all done,” Guse said. “This may be two years (from now, but) at that point, they’re going to have a lot more wiggle room and interest rates will go down.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.